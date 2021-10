Global Finishing Solutions Appoints Three New Vice Presidents

GFS has appointed Tom Carlson to vice president of operations, Marty Hedlund to vice president of Industrial Sales and Ellie Ramey to vice president of Auto Refinish Sales.

Uni-Select Names New President and COO

Uni-Select Inc. has appointed Michael Sylvester president and COO of FinishMaster Inc., effective Oct. 11, 2021.

