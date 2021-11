BodyShop Business Names Executives of the Year at SEMA

The single-shop winner was Steve Saunders of Faith Quality Auto Body, and the multi-shop winner was Cheryl Boswell of DCR Systems.

AutoShop Solutions Appoints Margaret Palango CEO

As a 15-year veteran of Autoshop Solutions, Palango will continue applying best practices across all company segments and exploring strategic opportunities to support the growth of Autoshop Solutions.

