People on the Move
Hunter Announces Two Additions to International Field Team
Frank Schmidt will be joining Hunter as its new business consultant for Northeast Asia, and Ranjeet Mahato will serve as business consultant for the newly formed North African region.
ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Southeast
ASA named Mary Steele, AMAM, executive director of ASA Florida, as the new regional executive director of the Southeast Region of ASA.
ASA: New Regional Executive Director for Great Lakes Region
ASA named Mike McManus as the new regional executive director of the Great Lakes Region of ASA.
ASA Announces New Executive Director for Mountain Region
ASA has named Julie Massaro, the current executive director of ASA Colorado, as the new regional executive director of the Mountain region of ASA.
ASA Announces Staff Promotion, Names Interim Executive Director
ASA announced the promotion of Blair Calvo to vice president of regional services, which was effective Sept. 27, 2021.
NABC Elects New Board Members
In addition to re-electing five members whose terms were expiring, the NABC also welcomed two new members to the NABC board.
