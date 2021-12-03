People on the Move

Click Here to Read More

Frank Schmidt will be joining Hunter as its new business consultant for Northeast Asia, and Ranjeet Mahato will serve as business consultant for the newly formed North African region.

ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Southeast

ASA named Mary Steele, AMAM, executive director of ASA Florida, as the new regional executive director of the Southeast Region of ASA.

ASA: New Regional Executive Director for Great Lakes Region

ASA named Mike McManus as the new regional executive director of the Great Lakes Region of ASA.

ASA Announces New Executive Director for Mountain Region

ASA has named Julie Massaro, the current executive director of ASA Colorado, as the new regional executive director of the Mountain region of ASA.