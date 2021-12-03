 People on the Move
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

People on the Move

on

Allstate Donates Cars to Collision Repair Education Foundation

on

Videos of the Week

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne’s Garage (VIDEO)

KECO Highlights Glue Pull Repair System at SEMA (VIDEO)

KECO's Glue Pull Repair System was named the 2021 Collision Repair & Refinish Product of the Year at the SEMA Show.

ADAS and Alignment, Part 2 (VIDEO)

What do calibrations have to do with alignments?

MORE POST

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

  • Apr 13, 2021

Does Your Collision Repair Business

Trending Now

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne’s Garage (VIDEO)

News: Allstate Donates Cars to Collision Repair Education Foundation

News: People on the Move

News: Videos of the Week

Current Issues

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

People on the Move

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Hunter Announces Two Additions to International Field Team

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Frank Schmidt will be joining Hunter as its new business consultant for Northeast Asia, and Ranjeet Mahato will serve as business consultant for the newly formed North African region.

Read more here.

ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Southeast

ASA named Mary Steele, AMAM, executive director of ASA Florida, as the new regional executive director of the Southeast Region of ASA.

Read more here.

ASA: New Regional Executive Director for Great Lakes Region

ASA named Mike McManus as the new regional executive director of the Great Lakes Region of ASA.

Read more here.

ASA Announces New Executive Director for Mountain Region

ASA has named Julie Massaro, the current executive director of ASA Colorado, as the new regional executive director of the Mountain region of ASA.

Advertisement

Read more here.

ASA Announces Staff Promotion, Names Interim Executive Director

ASA announced the promotion of Blair Calvo to vice president of regional services, which was effective Sept. 27, 2021.

Read more here.

NABC Elects New Board Members

In addition to re-electing five members whose terms were expiring, the NABC also welcomed two new members to the NABC board.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: DOT Announces Initial Framework for EV Charging Station Programs

Consolidators: Service King Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program

News: Repairify Joins Forces with One Guard Inspections

News: NABC Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Orlando Veterans

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business