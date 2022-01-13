People on the Move

Click Here to Read More

Dent Wizard International has promoted Carl Lekebusch to senior VP, Dan Bowers to regional VP for Florida and Tim Forloine II to regional VP for the Chesapeake area.

Read more here.

Advantage Parts Solutions Appoints Paul Gange President of N.A.

Gange will be responsible for accelerating the brand’s global sales and marketing strategy and vision throughout North American markets.

Read more here.

1Collision Adds Regional Manager for Western U.S.

1Collision has announced the addition of Kevork Kahwajian as regional manager of the western U.S.

Read more here.

New Reps Join CIECA’s Board of Trustees

CIECA announced that several CIECA Board of Trustees member companies named new representatives to sit on the board in 2022.

Read more here.

Dent Wizard Promotes Addison Thomas to President and COO

Thomas has served as Dent Wizard’s COO since 2018, leading the company’s core service operations team.

Read more here.