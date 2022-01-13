News: Farmers Breaks Own Record for Vehicle Donations in 2021 through CREF
People on the Move
Dent Wizard Announces Staff Promotions
Dent Wizard International has promoted Carl Lekebusch to senior VP, Dan Bowers to regional VP for Florida and Tim Forloine II to regional VP for the Chesapeake area.
Advantage Parts Solutions Appoints Paul Gange President of N.A.
Gange will be responsible for accelerating the brand’s global sales and marketing strategy and vision throughout North American markets.
1Collision Adds Regional Manager for Western U.S.
1Collision has announced the addition of Kevork Kahwajian as regional manager of the western U.S.
New Reps Join CIECA’s Board of Trustees
CIECA announced that several CIECA Board of Trustees member companies named new representatives to sit on the board in 2022.
Dent Wizard Promotes Addison Thomas to President and COO
Thomas has served as Dent Wizard’s COO since 2018, leading the company’s core service operations team.
