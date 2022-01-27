People on the Move

Click Here to Read More

Dent Wizard recently promoted Cory Lyda to vice president of operations, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Read more here.

Axalta Appoints New Senior VP & Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer

Axalta Coating Systems announced that Dr. Keith Silverman is joining Axalta as senior vice president and chief operations and supply chain officer, effective immediately.

Read more here.

Service King Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Hunt joins Service King with executive-level experience from Virgin America and Pinnacle Airlines.

Read more here.

ASE Announces New Officers for 2022

ASE has announced its officers for its 2022 board of directors, who were elected during the annual ASE board meeting held in Arizona.

Read more here.