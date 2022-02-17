People on the Move

ProColor Collision Welcomes New Director of Operations

Click Here to Read More

Javier Vargas will provide direction and support for financial profitability, growth and compliance for ProColor Collision franchisees.

Read more here.

1Collision Appoints Stacey Phillips Director of Marketing

Phillips will support the continued growth of 1Collision’s independent single- and multiple-location collision repair centers throughout the U.S.

Read more here.

AirPo Diagnostics Appoints New Director of Field Support

Ted McClintic started his career at Church Brothers Auto Body in Indianapolis, Ind., in 1998.

Read more here.