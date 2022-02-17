News: CREF Opens 2022 Summer Golf Fundraiser Registration
News
People on the Move
ProColor Collision Welcomes New Director of Operations
Javier Vargas will provide direction and support for financial profitability, growth and compliance for ProColor Collision franchisees.
1Collision Appoints Stacey Phillips Director of Marketing
Phillips will support the continued growth of 1Collision’s independent single- and multiple-location collision repair centers throughout the U.S.
AirPo Diagnostics Appoints New Director of Field Support
Ted McClintic started his career at Church Brothers Auto Body in Indianapolis, Ind., in 1998.
