ADAS and Older Vehicles

ADAS and Glass, Part 2

Common calibration failures related to glass repair and replacement.

ADAS and Glass, Part 1

ADAS has changed the game when it comes to replacing windshields on today's vehicles.

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

News: 13th International R-M Best Painter Contest Final Set for June 2022

News: People on the Move

News: Events of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News

People on the Move

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Certified Collision Group Adds Industry Veteran to Leadership Team

CCG announced the hiring of industry veteran Ed Litman to the post of vice president of procurement.

Read more here.

I-CAR Appoints Scott Kaboos to New OEM Technical Lead Role

Kaboos joins I-CAR following several years with American Honda Motor, where he led the development of Honda's Collision Repair Technical and Training Programs.

Read more here.

AirPro Diagnostics Welcomes Fred Iantorno to Team

AirPro Diagnostics announced that it has hired Fred Iantorno as vice president of strategic solutions.

Read more here.

