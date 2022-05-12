News: 13th International R-M Best Painter Contest Final Set for June 2022
News
People on the Move
Certified Collision Group Adds Industry Veteran to Leadership Team
CCG announced the hiring of industry veteran Ed Litman to the post of vice president of procurement.
I-CAR Appoints Scott Kaboos to New OEM Technical Lead Role
Kaboos joins I-CAR following several years with American Honda Motor, where he led the development of Honda’s Collision Repair Technical and Training Programs.
AirPro Diagnostics Welcomes Fred Iantorno to Team
AirPro Diagnostics announced that it has hired Fred Iantorno as vice president of strategic solutions.
