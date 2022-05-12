People on the Move

Click Here to Read More

CCG announced the hiring of industry veteran Ed Litman to the post of vice president of procurement.

I-CAR Appoints Scott Kaboos to New OEM Technical Lead Role

Kaboos joins I-CAR following several years with American Honda Motor, where he led the development of Honda’s Collision Repair Technical and Training Programs.

AirPro Diagnostics Welcomes Fred Iantorno to Team

AirPro Diagnostics announced that it has hired Fred Iantorno as vice president of strategic solutions.

