People on the Move

VIVE Collision Promotes Brian Walker to Chief Financial Officer

Walker has over 10 years of financial leadership experience, including seven-plus years of private equity portfolio company experience.

Auto Care Association Hires Director of Web, Digital Experience

The Auto Care Association announced Kyle Hardy as its new director of web and digital experience.

CREF Introduces 2023 Executive Committee

The committee consists of seven industry professionals who are dedicated to supporting the future of the industry through engagement with collision schools and students.

Crash Champions Appoints Ex-Safelite CEO to Board of Directors

Tom Feeney, who has more than 45 years of automotive leadership experience, will support Crash Champions’ continued growth.

Auto Care Association Names New Director of Digital Products

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of David Logan as its new director of digital products.

