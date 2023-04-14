People on the Move

CARSTAR announced it has been ranked again among the fastest-growing franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises List, coming in at 124th.

The 2023 ranking highlights the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022

“We are focused on smart, strategic and sustainable growth,” said Chris Dawson, president, collision and paint, Driven Brands. “Over the past year, we focused on building our network with our current franchise partners and welcoming new franchise owners to the family. As North America’s premier collision repair company, our goal is to continue to deliver the highest levels of customer service and quality repairs while expanding our brand across the U.S. and Canada.”