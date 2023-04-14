People on the Move

DeVilbiss Promotes Payton Cozart to National Sales Manager
Cozart has over 11 years of experience in the finishing industry.
DeVilbiss Promotes Jacob Fortmeyer to Strategic Business Unit Director
Fortmeyer has spent the last four years as Carlisle Fluid Technologies’ product manager for the Fast-Set, Mix Meter Flow and BGK product lines.
AkzoNobel Names Ricardo Rosso Pontiac Site Manager
AkzoNobel has named Ricardo Rosso the new site manager for Pontiac Automotive and Specialty Coatings, effective March 1, 2023.
