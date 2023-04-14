 People on the Move

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

DeVilbiss Promotes Payton Cozart to National Sales Manager

Cozart has over 11 years of experience in the finishing industry.

Read more here.

DeVilbiss Promotes Jacob Fortmeyer to Strategic Business Unit Director

Fortmeyer has spent the last four years as Carlisle Fluid Technologies’ product manager for the Fast-Set, Mix Meter Flow and BGK product lines.

Read more here.

AkzoNobel Names Ricardo Rosso Pontiac Site Manager

AkzoNobel has named Ricardo Rosso the new site manager for Pontiac Automotive and Specialty Coatings, effective March 1, 2023.

Read more here.

Consolidators

CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchise List

The 2023 ranking highlights the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR announced it has been ranked again among the fastest-growing franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises List, coming in at 124th.

The 2023 ranking highlights the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022

“We are focused on smart, strategic and sustainable growth,” said Chris Dawson, president, collision and paint, Driven Brands. “Over the past year, we focused on building our network with our current franchise partners and welcoming new franchise owners to the family. As North America’s premier collision repair company, our goal is to continue to deliver the highest levels of customer service and quality repairs while expanding our brand across the U.S. and Canada.”

Read Full Article

General Motors Names BASF 2022 Supplier of the Year

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements and providing innovative technologies at some of the highest quality in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Partners with PPG on Distracted Driving Awareness

The NABC announced the launch of the second year of its campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving with the help of partner PPG and its NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Josef Newgarden. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Celebrates Winners of Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

The members, partners and colleagues of the NABC saddled up for the Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser on April 4 at Lone Star Golf Course in Euless, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Six Deserving Dallas Women

The NABC, along with Allstate, GEICO, Hertz, Travelers and repair partner Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, recently donated refurbished vehicles to six deserving Dallas-area women via the Recycled Rides program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Fix Auto Ogden Opens in Utah

Fix Auto USA has announced the opening of Fix Auto Ogden located at 3261 Midland Drive in Ogden, Utah.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NWACA to Hold Collision Training Expo

The Northwest Auto Care Alliance will be holding a Collision Training Expo May 6, 2023 at Clover Park Technical School in Lakewood, Wash.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Houston

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Pinnacle CARSTAR Auto Body in Tomball, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Two Young Techs Receive Tools, Equipment at NORTHEAST

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ supplied two technicians with $2,500 each in tools and equipment to help them build their careers in collision repair. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers