Maaco announced that it recently held the first-ever "Love Your Car" campaign, where they gifted one lucky customer with a free paint job. Through this "surprise and delight" effort, owners from Maaco locations across the country nominated their customers for the chance to receive the gift.

Pete Schwartz, owner of Maaco Greenville, recently completed an estimate for the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 7032 located in Greenville, N.C. The local post was working to undergo building and grounds renovations, and there was one piece that was in need of a makeover. Maaco Greenville was proud to gift the organization with a freshly painted 1941 U.S. Army Cannon Boom.