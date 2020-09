Dent Wizard’s Mike Black Named Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Heartland Award Finalist

Ernst & Young LLP announced that Mike Black, president and CEO of Dent Wizard International, was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Heartland Award finalist.

Read more here.

DRIVE Announces Reorganization of Client Relations Department

The DRIVE Consulting group has been restructured to reflect the evolving business environment and the needs of all clients.

Read more here.