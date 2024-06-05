People on the Move

CCG Appoints New Business Development Director

Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced that Casey Wallace is joining the organization as business development director, effective June 1.

Quality Collision Group Appoints Eric Newell as Chief Revenue Officer

As CRO, Newell will oversee the revenue-generating processes throughout QCG.

Babcox Media Appoints Tom Pecka as Director of Strategic Partnerships

Pecka will oversee the development and execution of strategic media partnerships and sponsorships, as well as enhance media activations across the company’s diverse media channels.

SEMA Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Stutzman will replace George Afremow, current vice president and chief financial officer, who will retire in June after 12 years with the association.

