People on the Move

CCG Hires Liz Stein as VP of Strategic Initiatives for North America

Stein brings more than 20 years of experience, from executive management of collision repair networks to most recently helping launch an electronic repair planning platform for the collision repair industry.

Read more here.

Auto Care Association Announces New Board of Directors

The Auto Care Association has announced the elected members of its board of directors for the 2024-2025 term.

Read more here.

SEMA Announces Board of Directors Selection Results

SEMA members vote Bill Bader, Doug Lane, Kelle Oeste, Kim Pendergast and Melissa Scoles to lead the association.

Read more here.