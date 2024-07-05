 People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.
Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

CCG Hires Liz Stein as VP of Strategic Initiatives for North America

Stein brings more than 20 years of experience, from executive management of collision repair networks to most recently helping launch an electronic repair planning platform for the collision repair industry.

Read more here.

Auto Care Association Announces New Board of Directors

The Auto Care Association has announced the elected members of its board of directors for the 2024-2025 term.

Read more here.

SEMA Announces Board of Directors Selection Results

SEMA members vote Bill Bader, Doug Lane, Kelle Oeste, Kim Pendergast and Melissa Scoles to lead the association.

Read more here.

Consolidators

Tint World Expands Texas Footprint with East Houston Location

The National Automotive Styling Centers franchise announced the opening of its 25th store in the state.

Published:

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, the leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has announced the opening of its 25th store in Texas.

Tint World East Houston, owned and operated by Ben Mugi, offers a comprehensive selection of premier automotive styling and performance services, including window tinting, paint protection films, ceramic coatings and professional detailing. It serves East Houston; Pasadena; Baytown; Deer Park; Channelview; Cloverleaf; Galena Park; and Jacinto City.

Read Full Article
GFS Names Platinum Equipment Preferred Refinish Distributor for Illinois

Founded in 2020, Platinum Equipment supplies, installs and services a variety of automotive repair equipment, including paint booths and frame racks.

By Jason Stahl
Global Finishing Solutions, GFC logo
Fix Network to Host 2025 Global Conference in Mexico

The conference will take place April 27-May 1, 2025 at the Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Mexico.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Care Association Announces New Board of Directors

The Auto Care Association has announced the elected members of its board of directors for the 2024-2025 term.

By Jason Stahl
SCRS Invites Collision Industry to Attend Denver Meeting

The meeting will take place Tuesday, July 9 from 2-5 p.m. at the Hilton Denver City Center in Denver, Colo.

By Jason Stahl
CCG Hires Liz Stein as VP of Strategic Initiatives for North America

Stein brings more than 20 years of experience, from executive management of collision repair networks to most recently helping launch an electronic repair planning platform for the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.C. Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Caliber Collision recently donated a refurbished 2021 Kia Forte to U.S. Army veteran Samara Joseph.

By Jason Stahl
AASP/NJ Members Learn Negotiation Tactics at Training Meeting

Benjamin Stephens of Matthew’s Auto Supplies emphasized that documentation is key to negotiations at the June 26 meeting at Indasa USA in Fairfield, N.J.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Opens First Location in Mississippi

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Milestone Collision & Glass in Nesbit, Miss.

By Jason Stahl