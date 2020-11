Uni-Select Canada Appoints Doug Coates SVP/General Manager for Western Region

Uni-Select Canada Inc. announced it has appointed Doug Coates senior vice president/general manager for the Western Region starting Dec. 1, 2020.

Mayhew Adds New National Account Manager

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. announced it is expanding its team with the addition of a new national account manager, Beth Lawless.

