Podcast Spotlight

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Michael Giarrizzo Jr.

Micki Woods interviews DCR Systems CEO and lean guru Michael Giarrizzo Jr. in her latest Body Bangin’ podcast!

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Dominic Martino

Micki Woods interviews Gold Coast Auto Body CEO Dominic Martino on labor rates, hiring and more on her latest Body Bangin’ podcast!

BodyShop Business: The Podcast — The State of Collision Shop Acquisition

Jason Stahl and Laura Gay, owner of Consolidation Coach, discuss the current state of collision repair shop acquisition. Sponsored by OEC and CollisionLink Plus.