Podcasts of the Week

Executive Interview: Matt Ebert, Founder and CEO of Crash Champions

Jason Stahl interviews Matt Ebert on his rise from technician to leader of a 600-plus shop network.

Body Bangin’: Are You Ready for the Southeast Collision Conference?

Micki Woods interviews Jordan Hendler and Josh Kent about the upcoming Southeast Collision Conference May 16-18, 2024 in Greensboro, N.C.

The Lanza Brothers: Successful Collision Careers

Auto body technicians Vince and Domenic Lanza discuss the reasons young people should take a serious look at collision as a viable, rewarding and profitable career.

Body Bangin’: Hidden Gems to Grow Your Business with Rick Selover

Micki Woods interviews collision consultant Rick Selover on things you can do to immediately impact your person, body and business.

