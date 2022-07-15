Podcasts of the Week

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Dave Luehr

Click Here to Read More

Micki Woods interviews Dave Luehr of Elite Body Shop Solutions on how to find and retain talent.

Watch here.

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Alex Whittit

Micki Woods interviews Alex Whittit of Intrepid Direct on common gaps in body shop owners’ garage policies.

Watch here.

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Michael Bradshaw

Micki Woods interviews Michael Bradshaw, vice president of K&M Collision, on the appraisal clause and understanding insurance policies.

Watch here.

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Jordan Hendler

Micki Woods interviews WMABA Executive Director Jordan Hendler on how to increase your involvement in the collision industry and also how to grow your shop.