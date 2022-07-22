Podcasts of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Micki Woods interviews David Willett of Spark Underwriters on how to successfully build and develop relationships with employees.

Watch here.

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Bruce Schronce

Micki Woods interviews Bruce Schronce of StrongLead on how to identify gaps n your current leadership style.

Watch here.

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Kristen Felder

Micki Woods interviews Kristen Felder of Collision Hub on how we should be dealing with our customers in a post-COVID environment.

Watch here.

Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods, Kevin Lombard and Dave Caron

Micki Woods interviews Kevin Lombard and David Caron on dos and don’ts when it comes to buying collision equipment.

Watch here.