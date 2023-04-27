Podcasts of the Week

Body Bangin’: Lots of Sales Cover Lots of Sins with Mike Anderson

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Mike Anderson of Collision Advice on how to be “extraordinary” in everything you do.

Body Bangin’: Set the Stage for the Repair with “Big Chris”

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Big Chris of Big Chris Collision in Aiken, S.C., on his key takeaways from the Southeast Collision Conference.

Body Bangin’: EVs Love Glue Pulling with Chris White

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews KECO Body Repair Products Owner Chris White on the benefits of glue pull repair.

Body Bangin’: Write Your Strongest Sheet with Danny Gredinberg

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews DEG Administrator Danny Gredinberg on how shops can utilize the DEG to get paid for what they do.

