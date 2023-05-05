Podcasts of the Week

Body Bangin’: New Mixing Technology with Amanda Valmonte

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Amanda Valmonte, business development manager with PPG, on the new Moonwalk automated mixing system.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’: You’re Losing Money on Your Labor Rates!

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews John Shoemaker, business development manager with BASF Automotive Refinishes, on the difference between labor rates and labor types.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’: Get Great Health Insurance for Your Shop

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Richie Seaberry of Decisely on quality and affordable health insurance now available to SCRS members.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’: Recruiting Young People with Kurt Lawrance

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Kurt Lawrance of KTL Restorations about a unique program he and his wife created to recruit young people to the automotive industry.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’: Stop Estimating and Start Repair Planning with Michael Bradshaw

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Michael Bradshaw

Watch or listen here.