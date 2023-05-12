 Podcasts of the Week

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Body Bangin’: The Golden Rule Doesn’t Work with Mark Olson

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Mark Olson of Vehicle Collision Experts on keys to understanding people.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’: The Biggest Opportunity with Frank Terlep

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Frank Terlep of Opus IVS on why ADAS calibration is the biggest business opportunity the collision industry has seen in the last 20 years.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’: Stop Subletting Calibrations with Josh McFarlin

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Josh McFarlin of AirPro Diagnostics on doing calibrations in-house.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’: Bridging the Gap in Scan Tools with Joe Maitland

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Joe Maitland of CAS on how his diagnostic scan tools bridge the gap between aftermarket and OE scan tools.

Watch or listen here.

Hot Takeaways at the SE Collision Conference with Blake Farley

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Blake Farley of Relentless Collision, an MSO in North Carolina.

Watch or listen here.

News

PartsTrader to Hold Webinar on Collision Trends and Challenges

PartsTrader Chief Innovation Officer Greg Horn and industry veteran Terry Fortner will share insights and strategies to help repairers succeed in the ever-evolving collision industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

PartsTrader announced it will holding a webinar focused on collision repair industry trends and challenges on June 15, 2023 at 9 a.m. PST.

Greg Horn, chief innovation officer of PartsTrader, and industry veteran Terry Fortner will share exclusive insights and strategies to help repairers succeed in the ever-evolving collision industry. In this must-attend event, attendees will learn:

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Report: Private Equity More Committed to Collision Than Ever

Private equity firms continue to invest more and more capital with implications for MSOs and single shops that cannot be ignored.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees

Three industry leaders are joining the prestigious SEMA Hall of Fame: Steve Ames of Ames Performance Engineering, John Iannotte of Kunzman & Associates and Mitch Williams, who recently left StopTech Performance Brake Systems to join Rigid Industries. Related Articles – CIECA Announces Collision Dashboard as New Corporate Member – Auto Care Association Forms New Sustainability

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to St. Louis Veteran

The NABC, along with GEICO and Schaefer Autobody Centers, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a St. Louis-area veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Abra Auto Body Duluth Sponsors Technical College Uniforms

Abra Auto Body Duluth, a locally owned and operated collision repair facility located in Duluth, Minn., has provided and sponsored uniforms for technical college students in the community.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

