Podcasts of the Week

Body Bangin’: The Golden Rule Doesn’t Work with Mark Olson

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Mark Olson of Vehicle Collision Experts on keys to understanding people.

Body Bangin’: The Biggest Opportunity with Frank Terlep

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Frank Terlep of Opus IVS on why ADAS calibration is the biggest business opportunity the collision industry has seen in the last 20 years.

Body Bangin’: Stop Subletting Calibrations with Josh McFarlin

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Josh McFarlin of AirPro Diagnostics on doing calibrations in-house.

Body Bangin’: Bridging the Gap in Scan Tools with Joe Maitland

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Joe Maitland of CAS on how his diagnostic scan tools bridge the gap between aftermarket and OE scan tools.

Hot Takeaways at the SE Collision Conference with Blake Farley

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Blake Farley of Relentless Collision, an MSO in North Carolina.

