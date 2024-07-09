Polyvance Announces New Plastic Repair & Estimating Advancement Program

Polyvance announced it is now offering a new AP-01 Plastic Repair & Estimating Advancement Program that combines the company’s Estimating Plastic Repair and Introduction to Nitrogen Plastic Welding training courses into a one-day training program designed to train shop personnel to recognize more plastic repair opportunities and perform quality repairs.

Many collision repair shops are overlooking plastic repair opportunities, either because the shop estimator does not know how to determine the repairability of plastic parts or because the technician does not know how to properly repair plastic parts.

The EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair course educates estimators on the variables involved in estimating the repair of damaged automotive plastics. The PR-01 Introduction to Nitrogen Plastic Welding course provides an introduction to the repair of automotive parts using a nitrogen plastic welder.

The EPR-02 and PR-01 are instructor-led, structured courses provided by Polyvance personnel in the customer’s shop. The EPR-02 may be attended by up to six students, and the PR-01 may be attended by three students. Each course takes approximately three hours to complete. As part of the AP-01 Plastic Repair & Estimating Advancement Program, one course will be conducted in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Both courses have been approved by I-CAR for three hours of annual training credit under their Industry Training Alliance program.

For more information about this training program or to register, call (800) 633-3047 or email [email protected].