Polyvance Announces New Plastic Repair Estimating Course



Polyvance has announced a new EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair course designed to solve the problem of repairable plastic parts being discarded because of estimators not knowing how to determine the repairability of the part — negatively impacting the shop’s labor hours billed, repair versus replace ratio and its cycle time.

The EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair course will educate shop estimators on the variables involved in estimating the repair of damaged automotive plastics. It is an instructor-led, structured course provided by Polyvance personnel in the customer’s shop. Each three-hour session may be attended by up to six students. The course was recently approved by I-CAR for three hours of annual training credit under their Industry Training Alliance program. Polyvance is a Sustaining Partner of ICAR.

In the course, students will learn how to assess the damage of automotive plastic parts, focusing on bumper covers and headlights. The majority of the course will consist of a stimulating discussion-driven classroom session. The instructor will also provide an in-shop demonstration of a bumper cover repair.

Course objectives include recognizing plastic repair opportunities, understanding the different methods of plastic repair, making an informed decision on repairing or replacing damaged plastic, accurately gauging the severity of damage on bumper covers and headlights, and determining if a damaged textured part can be repaired.

For more information or to register for the course, call (800) 633-3047 or email [email protected].