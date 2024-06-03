 Polyvance Announces New Plastic Repair Estimating Course

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Polyvance Announces New Plastic Repair Estimating Course

The EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair course will educate shop estimators on the variables involved in estimating the repair of damaged automotive plastics.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:


Polyvance has announced a new EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair course designed to solve the problem of repairable plastic parts being discarded because of estimators not knowing how to determine the repairability of the part — negatively impacting the shop’s labor hours billed, repair versus replace ratio and its cycle time.

Related Articles

The EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair course will educate shop estimators on the variables involved in estimating the repair of damaged automotive plastics. It is an instructor-led, structured course provided by Polyvance personnel in the customer’s shop. Each three-hour session may be attended by up to six students. The course was recently approved by I-CAR for three hours of annual training credit under their Industry Training Alliance program. Polyvance is a Sustaining Partner of ICAR.

In the course, students will learn how to assess the damage of automotive plastic parts, focusing on bumper covers and headlights. The majority of the course will consist of a stimulating discussion-driven classroom session. The instructor will also provide an in-shop demonstration of a bumper cover repair.

Course objectives include recognizing plastic repair opportunities, understanding the different methods of plastic repair, making an informed decision on repairing or replacing damaged plastic, accurately gauging the severity of damage on bumper covers and headlights, and determining if a damaged textured part can be repaired.

For more information or to register for the course, call (800) 633-3047 or email [email protected].

You May Also Like

News

ADAS Content of the Week

A review of some of the latest ADAS calibration and diagnostics content from BodyShop Business.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Basics of Successful ADAS Calibration

It all starts with checking the OE service information and precisely following the specs to the letter.

Read more here.

ADAS Calibrations: Lessons Learned

When navigating the complexity and challenges of ADAS, apply the lessons you’ve learned … and be open to learning more.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 27.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 27.

By Jason Stahl
asTech to Hold Webinar on Dynamic Calibrations

The webinar, which will discuss how to build a complete repair plan and verify the repairs with each vehicle, will be held June 3 at 12 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
CARSTAR Colorado Group Raises $1,300 for Cystic Fibrosis

The CARSTAR Colorado business group, consisting of four locations, participated in the sixth annual Denver Great Strides event to raise over $1,300 for CF research and patient care.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

SEMA Battle of the Builders Kicks Off Second Decade

Registration for the 2024 SEMA Battle of the Builders is now open.

By Jason Stahl
CollisionCareers.com Launches #collisiondecision Campaign

CollisionCareers.com is encouraging high school students to use #collisiondecision on social media when announcing their next life move on Decision Day.

By Jason Stahl
ASE Online Videos Help Maximize Use of myASE Account

ASE has a series of videos and documents that help employers and service professionals create, configure and use their myASE accounts.

By Jason Stahl
Repairify Donates $180,000 of Diagnostic Tools to Collin College

The donation will help bolster Collin College’s training efforts and enable students to utilize professional diagnostic tools as part of their curriculum.

By Jason Stahl