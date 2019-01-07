Body Shop Business
News/Polyvance
ago

Polyvance App Available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

First Quarter Valspar Automotive Training Classes Open for Student Enrollment

Industrial Finishes & Systems Names Gay Brown Vice Chairman

Polyvance App Available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store

VIDEO: Using Video to Educate Your Customer, Presented by Honda

National Auto Body Council Teaches Houston-Area Fire Fighters New Rescue Skills

Ford Releases Position Statement on Scanning

Ford to Launch New Ford Certified Collision Network

SCRS Encourages Attendance at Jan. 16 Open Board Meeting

Subaru Certified Collision Network to Open Enrollment to Independent Collision Centers Nationwide

New 'Who Pays for What?' Survey Finds More Shops Billing and Being Paid for Total Loss Processing

Polyvance has announced the launch of its very own smartphone app. The purpose of the app is to help technicians quickly identify plastics and the proper repair method.

The app has a simple design to allow technicians to quickly find the information they need. There are four main sections of the app: plastics identification, standard operating procedures, videos and welder companion:

  • Plastics identification – a list of the most common plastic ID symbols, detailing what they are, where they are found and how to repair them.
  • Standard operating procedures – takes the user step-by-step through how to use Polyvance products
  • Videos – puts the Polyvance plastic repair video tutorial library in the user’s fingertips
  • Welder companion – complete information about Polyvance’s nitrogen plastic welders; quick-start guides, general troubleshooting guides and welder FAQs can be found in this section

The Polyvance app is compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Android phones and tablets. Apple devices must be running iOS 10.0 or later and Android devices must be running Android 4.4 or later. The app may be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Search for “Polyvance.”

For more information on the Polyvance app, visit polyvance.com/mobile.

Show Full Article