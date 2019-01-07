Polyvance App Available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Polyvance has announced the launch of its very own smartphone app. The purpose of the app is to help technicians quickly identify plastics and the proper repair method.

The app has a simple design to allow technicians to quickly find the information they need. There are four main sections of the app: plastics identification, standard operating procedures, videos and welder companion:

Plastics identification – a list of the most common plastic ID symbols, detailing what they are, where they are found and how to repair them.

Standard operating procedures – takes the user step-by-step through how to use Polyvance products

Videos – puts the Polyvance plastic repair video tutorial library in the user’s fingertips

Welder companion – complete information about Polyvance’s nitrogen plastic welders; quick-start guides, general troubleshooting guides and welder FAQs can be found in this section

The Polyvance app is compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Android phones and tablets. Apple devices must be running iOS 10.0 or later and Android devices must be running Android 4.4 or later. The app may be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Search for “Polyvance.”

For more information on the Polyvance app, visit polyvance.com/mobile.