Polyvance Lowers Prices on Nitrogen Plastic Welders

Polyvance has announced that it is reducing the price on its 6085-C and 6080-CG nitrogen plastic welders to $2,995 for the 6085-C and $5,295 for the 6080-CG. The price change goes into effect immediately.

Polyvance has been an innovator in plastic repair since 1981 and introduced nitrogen plastic welding technology to the industry starting in 2006. Polyvance’s sales team has been out in the field across North America since 2011, painstakingly demonstrating the technology’s benefits from shop to shop.

Thanks to the efforts of the Polyvance team and their distributor partners over the past eight years, Polyvance has established nitrogen plastic welding as the go-to technology for plastic part repair, to the point where it has been accepted as part of the national SkillsUSA competition in plastic repair alongside 3M’s two-part technology. In short, nitrogen plastic welding is no longer the future of plastic repair, it is the present.

Recently, though, the competitive environment has changed, and the market is signaling that a lower price is becoming more important than the in-shop courtesy training that Polyvance has traditionally offered.

Polyvance’s new prices are still higher than competitors’, but despite the lower prices, Polyvance is still offering free, in-shop courtesy training on these nitrogen plastic welders. For shops that have never used a nitrogen plastic welder before, the free courtesy training will be an important part of the shop’s ability to make a return on their investment in this equipment.

For more information, visit www.polyvance.com or call (800) 633-3047.