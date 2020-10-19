Connect with us

Polyvance, Matrix Wand Join Forces to Provide Bundled Discount

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

To help bring back some of the excitement that will be missing this year due to the SEMA Show cancellation, Polyvance and Matrix Wand have joined forces to provide a bundled discount when shops purchase both tools.

Matrix Wand is offering $1,000 off and a free blueprinting station when shops purchase their 3D structural diagnostic and blueprinting tool. Polyvance is offering up to a $250 factory rebate when the shop purchases a Nitro-Fuzer nitrogen plastic welder.

The Matrix Wand is the tool of choice for body shop professionals to quickly identify hidden damage and improve workflow through the shop. Prior to the Matrix Wand, blueprinting each vehicle that arrived in the shop was time-consuming and often cost-prohibitive. Tearing down each car to find hidden damage on the frame machine consumes valuable time, labor and shop floor space. Within a matter of minutes, the Matrix Wand will allow simple diagnostic measurements to be performed to identify hidden damage.

Polyvance introduced nitrogen plastic welding to the industry in 2006. The Nitro-Fuzer line of welders includes everything needed for the shop to become productive, making strong and fast plastic repairs on virtually any kind of plastic part including bumper covers, headlight tabs and washer bottles. Polyvance offers a welder for every shop and every budget, each using nitrogen gas to eliminate oxidation of the weld, maximizing strength.

This offer is valid through Dec. 31, 2020. For more details, visit polyvance.com/MatrixBundle or call (800) 633-3047.

