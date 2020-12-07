Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

Polyvance has announced the availability of two new welding rods, black nylon and 15% glass-reinforced nylon. The company’s recently refurbished hopper/dryer machine dries hydrophilic resins like nylon, allowing for the extrusion of welding rods with the proper moisture levels for optimum quality. This investment enables Polyvance to expand its range of nylon (polyamide) welding rods.

Click Here to Read More

Now available are the following resins and profiles:

R06-01-XX-BK Nylon, 1/8″ round, black

R06-04-XX-BK Nylon, 3/8″ ribbon, black

R21-04-XX-BK Nylon + 15% glass fiber reinforcement, 3/8″ ribbon, black

Most automotive nylons are molded in black, so the black rod will allow for easier cosmetic restoration of the welded parts without the need for paint. Glass-reinforced nylons are often used underhood, with radiator tanks, intercooler tanks, radiator supports and intake manifolds being common examples. R21 ribbon will blend better with these plastics and improve the integrity of the repair.

Polyvance has focused on plastic welding technology since 1981 and has the industry’s largest variety of plastic welding rods. Polyvance’s products are available through paint jobbers and equipment distributors. For more information, visit polyvance.com or call (800) 633-3047.