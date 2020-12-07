Connect with us

Products

Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

Polyvance has announced the availability of two new welding rods, black nylon and 15% glass-reinforced nylon.

Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Polyvance has announced the availability of two new welding rods, black nylon and 15% glass-reinforced nylon. The company’s recently refurbished hopper/dryer machine dries hydrophilic resins like nylon, allowing for the extrusion of welding rods with the proper moisture levels for optimum quality. This investment enables Polyvance to expand its range of nylon (polyamide) welding rods.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Now available are the following resins and profiles:

  • R06-01-XX-BK Nylon, 1/8″ round, black
  • R06-04-XX-BK Nylon, 3/8″ ribbon, black
  • R21-04-XX-BK Nylon + 15% glass fiber reinforcement, 3/8″ ribbon, black

Most automotive nylons are molded in black, so the black rod will allow for easier cosmetic restoration of the welded parts without the need for paint. Glass-reinforced nylons are often used underhood, with radiator tanks, intercooler tanks, radiator supports and intake manifolds being common examples. R21 ribbon will blend better with these plastics and improve the integrity of the repair.

Polyvance has focused on plastic welding technology since 1981 and has the industry’s largest variety of plastic welding rods. Polyvance’s products are available through paint jobbers and equipment distributors. For more information, visit polyvance.com or call (800) 633-3047.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Clore Automotive Introduces Light-N-Carry LED Flood Light

Products: Auto Magic Launches Ceramic Magic Spray

Products: Sherwin-Williams Introduces Sunfire PRO Refinish System

Products: Hunter Releases New Heavy-Duty Four-Post Lift

Advertisement

on

Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

on

Spray with Warm Air with Killer Tools' Paint Pro

on

Milwaukee Tool Releases Next-Generation M18 ROVER Flood Light

on

Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service & Diagnostic Tablet
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Crash Champions Completes Rebrand of Pacific Elite

Shop Operations: Taming the Wild West: Westgate Auto Body

Products: Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

Consolidators: Virtual Convention Set for ABRA, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA

News: AirPro Diagnostics Partners with adasThink
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Auto Damage Experts, Inc.

Auto Damage Experts, Inc.
Contact: Barrett Smith
PO Box 460, Dover FL 33527
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect