Polyvance Releases UV Quick Patch for Rapid, Durable Repairs

The new 2044-3 UV Fast Patch is a self-adhesive patch that cures quickly when exposed to UV light, forming a rock-hard, tough, fiber-reinforced patch for repair.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Polyvance’s new 2044-3 UV Fast Patch is a self-adhesive patch that cures quickly when exposed to UV light, forming a rock-hard, tough, fiber-reinforced patch that will create a long-lasting, temporary or even permanent repair. UV Fast Patch will stick to virtually any rigid substrate, plastic, metal, wood, ceramic or fiberglass.

UV Fast Patch is packaged in a sealed aluminum foil pouch to protect it from UV light exposure. The patch is 4.5 in. x 6 in., so it can cover small to medium-sized damage. The patch can be cut with a knife or scissors to customize its size to fit the job. To use the product, the outer film is peeled off to expose the self-adhesive surface, which is quickly applied to the surface to be repaired. The patch is soft and pliable and readily conforms to the shape of the surface. But after exposure to UV light, it quickly becomes rigid, creating a tough and durable repair.

UV Fast Patch can be used for quick repairs in automotive, heavy truck, marine or industrial applications. It is available from Polyvance directly or through automotive paint & body distributors.

For more information, visit polyvance.com or call (8000 633-3047.

Polyvance Releases UV Quick Patch for Rapid, Durable Repairs

3M Introduces Spray Gun with Replaceable Nozzle

Milwaukee Unveils New Extended Handle Ratchets, Stubby Ratchets

PPG Introduces Premium Iso-Free Primer Surfacer and Catalyst
