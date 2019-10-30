Polyvance to Unveil New 6076 Bumper Stabilizer at SEMA

Polyvance announced it will be unveiling the 6076 Bumper Stabilizer at booth no. 10673 at the 2019 SEMA Show.

This product is designed to help body shops repair today’s large, multi-piece plastic bumpers. It attaches easily to a common scissor stand and is designed to support the bumper from above using included bungee cords and adjustable anchor points.

Today’s large, multi-piece bumpers are flimsier and more fragile than those of the past. They are difficult to hold in position during assembly and repair operations. The 6076 Bumper Stabilizer is designed to help a single technician hold the multiple components securely in the proper positions to ease assembly, disassembly and repair.

The Bumper Stabilizer’s sturdy, heavy-wall steel tubing is black-oxide coated and made in the USA for quality and long-term durability. Six adjustable overhead anchor points support the included six adjustable bungee cords. The bungee cords are used to hold the bumper and trim components in their relative positions, eliminating the fear of accidentally dropping and damaging a freshly painted fascia. The bungee cords can also be used to hold a bumper in a position for better technician ergonomics and hold a cracked bumper together, taking the tension off the plastic so the damage can be properly repaired.

The Bumper Stabilizer’s suggested user price is $399.95 and will soon be available at paint jobbers and equipment distributors across North America.

Polyvance’s YouTube channel shows several videos on how to assemble and use the 6076 Bumper Stabilizer. You can also get more information at www.polyvance.com.