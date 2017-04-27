Polyvance Video: How Shops Can Profit from Plastic Repair on Hidden Pieces

Polyvance has published a new video with an intriguing title: “Profiting from Plastic Repair on Hidden Pieces.”

“One of the many additional benefits to plastic repair using nitrogen plastic welding in your shop is the ability to repair unseen plastic components under the hood for little cost,” according to Rainsville, Ala.-based Polyvance.

The video follows the process of repairing an intercooler for a Ford Escape Eco Boost employing techniques that can be used on countless plastic repairs, particularly on parts found under the hood, according to Polyvance. A piece of the intercooler has chipped off the side.

“Due to the tight repair area, a two-part epoxy is out of the question,” Polyvance says. “Since this part would be a substantial cost to replace, a repair is only logical.”

To inquire about the repair, or to learn more about other Polyvance tools and supplies, call (800) 633-3047 or visit polyvance.com.