Porsche Financial Services Introduces Porsche Auto Insurance

Porsche has announced it will now be offering mileage-based auto insurance to Porsche drivers that delivers tailored insurance rates without compromising privacy. Porsche Auto Insurance will be offered in partnership between Porsche Financial Services, Inc. and Mile Auto, Inc.

Porsche says the new insurance offering meets the unique needs of Porsche drivers by limiting costs to actual miles driven, plus a low base rate. In addition to tailored rates, customers can expect an added layer of privacy: they can simply take a photo of their odometer to submit their mileage instead of using tracking devices or always-on smartphone apps.

Porsche states that Porsche Auto Insurance customers will also have access to other benefits such as Porsche Genuine Parts, claims concierge and agreed value coverage.

“Innovation has been at the core of Porsche’s success story for the last 70 years,” said Ross Dupper, president and CEO of Porsche Financial Services, the dedicated provider of leasing and financing products for Porsche in the U.S. “The launch of Porsche Auto Insurance marks another innovation adding to the success of the next 70 years.”

Added Mile Auto CEO Fred Blumer, “Porsche customers deserve an insurance product that fits their lifestyle and their Porsche. Mile Auto is excited to partner with PFS in delivering a product worthy of the Porsche Crest,”

Porsche Auto Insurance is available to all Porsche owners with vehicles 1981 and newer that are garaged in Illinois and Oregon, and will be expanding to additional states in the future.



