Connect with us

Sponsored Content

Portable, inflatable shelters let you work smarter in a mobile environment

Fast Shelter

on

Sponsored by Fast Shelter

The idea of someone coming to your house to do work or having something delivered to your home has taken on a bit of a new feel in the past year. Though many industries will be able to go “back to normal,” there are many that will forever be changed.

The concept of on-site or mobile repair is not a new one in the automotive world, but it hasn’t been too widely used due to so many variables when doing work on-site.

The biggest of those variables is the weather and environment that you are working in. Too much rain, snow, cold, wind or even sun can cause working out in the elements to be a negative experience. A portable, inflatable mobile shelter can be the solution to easily and quickly create a space to work in that has a controlled environment. For more than 20 years, technicians have used temporary shelters to do mobile automotive work in the field. From mobile detailing to oil changes to PDR, almost anything can be done in a portable shelter.

In the past 10 years, portable paint booths have been deployed in dealer lots all over the United States. Portable paint booths allow paint techs to do small repairs on site, which saves a tremendous amount of time and money for the dealer by keeping the vehicle on site and not sent to a body shop. A portable paint booth can be set up in 10 minutes and allows the paint tech to work on site all day without the worry of any weather issues. It also contains any overspray that may result from painting. After packing up at the end of the day, the paint tech can head to another dealership tomorrow. A portable paint booth can also be an integral part in compliance with EPA regulations.

Mobile or on-site work is made possible and much easier with a portable inflatable shelter. Work smarter, not harder.

This article was sponsored by Fast Shelter. For more information, please visit www.fastshelter.com

In this article:
Click to comment

Sponsored Content: When there’s blood in the streets, buy real estate.

Sponsored Content: LEFT BRAIN VS. RIGHT BRAIN: SYNCHRONY CONSUMER STUDY PROBES BRAND LOYALTY

Sponsored Content: TOYOTA RADIATORS AND REPAIRS

Sponsored Content: Rainy Day Plan, Umbrella of a Strong Collision Repair Network Help Collision Repair Facility Owner Weather the Storm

on

Portable, inflatable shelters let you work smarter in a mobile environment

on

How to Get Your Auto Body Shop Found Online!

on

Brand Integrity and the Value of OEM Parts

on

YOU CALL AND THEY ANSWER
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: adasTHINK Releases White Paper on ADAS

News: Study Accuses Auto Insurers of Unfairly Profiting During COVID-19

Video: VIDEO: Toe Angles and Vehicle Stability

Consolidators: Caliber Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

Sponsored Content: Portable, inflatable shelters let you work smarter in a mobile environment
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Goff's Enterprises

Goff's Enterprises
Contact: Tra TramontePhone: 800-234-0337Fax: 262-691-3255
700 Hickory Street, Pewaukee WI 53072
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

Brand Integrity and the Value of OEM Parts
Connect