PPG Announces Team Penske Primary Sponsorship, Race Schedule for 2021

PPG has announced that it is continuing its longstanding support of Team Penske by serving as a primary sponsor for numerous races throughout the 2021 season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The sponsorship marks PPG and Team Penske’s 37th year of working together, making it one of the longest-tenured partnerships in all of motorsports.

PPG again will be the primary sponsor of Austin Cindric’s No. 22 Ford Mustang in four NXS races, while Scott McLaughlin will drive the No. 3 PPG Dallara/Chevrolet for 10 INDYCAR SERIES events during the season.

“We take great pride in our partnership with Team Penske,” said Bill Shaw, director, marketing and strategic sales, automotive refinish, PPG. “Each year, we look forward to sponsoring the exciting races and exceptional drivers. We look forward to seeing Austin and Scott pilot PPG cars.”

Added Roger Penske, “PPG is a global, industry-leading brand that has been a terrific partner with Team Penske for almost four decades. Our relationship with PPG has continued to grow and reach across all areas of our business. We are excited about the newest racing opportunity in our partnership, as PPG teams up with the No. 3 team and Scott for his first full season competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”

McLaughlin’s newly designed vehicle is light yet speedy. It weighs only 1,650 lbs., including driver weight, and features a 2.2L twin-turbo V6 engine capable of producing a top speed of 240 miles per hour. Topping it all off is a splashy new color scheme, especially befitting a PPG-sponsored car.