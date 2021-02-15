PPG Announces Team Penske Primary Sponsorship, Race Schedule for 2021

PPG has announced that it is continuing its longstanding support of Team Penske by serving as a primary sponsor for numerous races throughout the 2021 season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The sponsorship marks PPG and Team Penske’s 37th year of working together, making it one of the longest-tenured partnerships in all of motorsports.
PPG again will be the primary sponsor of Austin Cindric’s No. 22 Ford Mustang in four NXS races, while Scott McLaughlin will drive the No. 3 PPG Dallara/Chevrolet for 10 INDYCAR SERIES events during the season.
“We take great pride in our partnership with Team Penske,” said Bill Shaw, director, marketing and strategic sales, automotive refinish, PPG. “Each year, we look forward to sponsoring the exciting races and exceptional drivers. We look forward to seeing Austin and Scott pilot PPG cars.”
Added Roger Penske, “PPG is a global, industry-leading brand that has been a terrific partner with Team Penske for almost four decades. Our relationship with PPG has continued to grow and reach across all areas of our business. We are excited about the newest racing opportunity in our partnership, as PPG teams up with the No. 3 team and Scott for his first full season competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.”
McLaughlin’s newly designed vehicle is light yet speedy. It weighs only 1,650 lbs., including driver weight, and features a 2.2L twin-turbo V6 engine capable of producing a top speed of 240 miles per hour. Topping it all off is a splashy new color scheme, especially befitting a PPG-sponsored car.
Running from Feb. 20 through Sept. 26, the PPG sponsorship covers the following 14 races at locations across the U.S.:
NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Saturday, Feb. 20, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Daytona Road Couse, Daytona Beach, Fla.
- Saturday, Feb. 27, Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
- Saturday, June 5, Mid-Ohio 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
- Saturday, Aug. 14, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, Ind.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
- Sunday, April 18, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
- Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
- Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13, Detroit Grand Prix at The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, Belle Isle, Mich.
- Sunday, July 4, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
- Sunday, July 11, Honda Indy at Streets of Toronto, Canada
- Sunday, Sept. 12, Grand Prix at Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
- Sunday, Sept. 19, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
- Sunday, Sept. 26, Grand Prix, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
From 1979 to 1999, PPG sponsored the PPG Cup, in which Team Penske competed. In 1984, PPG began providing paint for Team Penske cars, and the relationship has flourished ever since. Today, PPG is the largest supplier of refinish coatings for Penske Corporation’s racing, truck leasing and automotive collision repair subsidiaries.