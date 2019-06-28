PPG Enhances MVP Program with New Classes and Updates

PPG MVP Business Solutions has added three dynamic classes to its Business Development series. The classes – Refinish Area Optimization, Administrative Process Improvement and Advanced Estimating 2019 – are designed to help collision center owners, managers and other key personnel streamline processes, maximize resources and improve estimating accuracy by applying innovative, proprietary MVP performance-accelerating business processes.

“Our entire purpose is to help PPG customers be competitive and successful,” said Robb Power, senior manager, PPG MVP Business Solutions, Automotive Refinish. “Classes are intended to boost shop productivity and efficiency and are representative of PPG’s overall commitment to the automotive refinish industry. They’re a key factor in the robust relationship we build with our customers. Each of these new classes provides skills and insights that can make a critical difference in a collision center’s bottom line.”

MVP classes are offered at PPG business development centers and other convenient locations across the U.S. and Canada. The new classes include:

Refinish Area Optimization (one-day class, two-day on-site workshop)



The class focuses on issues that influence profitability and optimize spraybooth operations. Sessions include a group situation analysis exercise. Topics include:

The refinish process

Paint shop KPIs

Applying the quick-changeover approach to increase productivity

Solving common refinish production problems

Proven strategies to drive continuous improvement

Administrative Process Improvement (one-day class)



This highly interactive class will help participants understand how to approach administrative processes and staff to maximize resources and profits. Topics include:

The collision center administrative environment

Introduction to process mapping

The work file (paper flow) process

Administrative positions and duties

Skills evaluation

Training-needs assessment

Administrative action planning

Advanced Estimating 2019 (two-day class)



The class will provide participants with the latest practices for writing technically accurate estimates for safe and complete repairs. Topics include:

Refinish operations

Managing KPIs

Advanced technologies/tools for today’s estimator

Research and documentation

Analytical diagnostics

Procedure pages

Estimatic library

LQK parts and more

MVP has started conducting these classes. According to PPG, participants attending early class sessions have been overwhelmingly receptive.

“Working with the MVP team allowed us to instantly increase our production through the paint shop by nearly 30% with much less chaos,” said Jordan Beshears, vice president of operations, Steve’s Auto Body, O’Fallon, Ill. “Setting up a standardized process in our paint shop with PPG has allowed us to solve other issues in our system and move forward to the level we need to be at to continuously separate ourselves from other collision centers.”



Added Richard DiStefano, Stadium Auto Body, Allston, Mass., “Class was very good. Got a lot of info and will start using it right away.”



“MVP has steadily provided the industry’s most comprehensive set of training, tools and services for the collision professional,” said John Fagan II, PPG business solutions manager. “Our classes consistently yield positive results. We welcome all PPG customers and hope they will let us assist them in their success.”

Fagan adds that MVP classes are popular and seats are limited. PPG customers are encouraged to register as soon as possible to ensure a place. A complete schedule of class dates and locations is available at ppgmvp.com. All MVP classes can be arranged for specific regions and shops to address particular issues.

To learn more about PPG MVP training, consulting and resources, visit “Explore Our Programs” or call (866) 237-8178.