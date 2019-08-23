PPG Foundation Invests in Next-Generation Workforce

PPG has announced that the PPG Foundation is providing more than $160,000 in undergraduate college scholarships for U.S. students through the NATIONAL MERIT Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

New scholarships announced for 2019 include 27 awards for children of PPG employees and students who live in communities near PPG facilities. NMSC selects recipients based on their scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which students take during their junior year of high school. The students will receive awards annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

“Receiving this scholarship is meaningful to me because it shows that PPG recognizes my potential for success – the same success that has been demonstrated by all of the hard-working and intelligent innovators, scientists and engineers at PPG,” said Megan Rinehart, daughter of PPG automotive OEM coatings employee, Scott Rinehart.

Since the inception of its Foundation Scholarship Program in 1956, the PPG Foundation has awarded more than 3,000 scholarships.

“The PPG Foundation has been a proud partner of the National Merit Scholarship Program for more than 60 years, supporting young people across the U.S. who are pursuing higher education,” added Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. “Investing in the next generation of industry leaders is critically important for advancements in science and technology fields.”

A full list of the 2019 PPG Foundation Scholarship Program recipients can be found here.