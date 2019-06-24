PPG Gearing Up for Goodguys PPG Nationals in Columbus, Ohio

PPG announced that it is preparing for one of the most popular automotive events in the U.S. – the annual Goodguys PPG Nationals, which are taking place July 12-14 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Presented by PPG, the show is the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association’s biggest gathering of the year.

The show annually attracts tens of thousands of custom car enthusiasts with more than 6,500 hot rods, classics, muscle cars, trucks, motorcycles and custom creations on display. Many of the vehicles sport brilliant coats of stunning PPG paint.

The theme of the 22nd annual show is “Goodguys Summer of ’69.” It will celebrate 50 years of the Camaro, one of America’s most beloved cars, with a special exhibit of 149 customized versions. Among them is the PPG-painted Big Red Camaro, a 2,000-horsepower muscle car that draws large crowds whenever it is on display.

Highlights of the show will include the presentation of the PPG Dream Car and Street Machine of the Year awards. The PPG Dream Car awards are given to the two cars or trucks that best demonstrate the outstanding use of color, design, gloss and execution in a paint job. The Street Machine of the Year award goes to the cutting-edge street rod that combines exceptional build quality with extreme performance. Competition for the honors is always fierce, with custom car painters and builders going all out for these much sought-after accolades.

The PPG red, white and blue show truck will be a focal point at the event, offering a variety of activities throughout the weekend. The colorful show truck serves as a mobile PPG exhibit designed to give custom car builders and painters a chance to learn about PPG’s products, hottest colors and dazzling special effects.

PPG events include a special appearance by elite custom painter Charley Hutton, who will be at the show truck display signing posters (while supplies last) and answering questions about his work. Visitors can meet Hutton on Friday, July 12 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The PPG exhibit also will showcase an array of stunning vehicles, including:

Rick Fragnoli’s 1969 Dodge Charger, painted by Cleveland Power & Performance, Columbia Station, Ohio

Dave Puckett Jr.’s 1964 Chevrolet Corvette, painted by Hausfield Classics, Springboro, Ohio

Marc Mullin’s 1964 Chevy C-10 pickup, painted by Jeremy Seanor, PPG training instructor

“This is truly an event for lovers of custom cars,” said Cristina Fronzaglia-Murray, director, communications and customer engagement, automotive refinish, PPG. “We have joined with Goodguys for more than two decades, and each year the show gets bigger and better. It is a thrill to see all the cars and crowds, and we are always excited to present the PPG Dream Car and Street Machine of the Year awards. This is a great family event, and we invite all show visitors to our display.”

With more than 70,000 active members, the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is one of the world’s largest hot-rodding associations. The organization produces dynamic, well-attended automotive events across the country, including the national show in Columbus.

PPG is the official paint supplier to the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association. The company exhibits at all national and many regional Goodguys events, displaying the latest automotive refinish products, hottest colors and custom tones, unique pigments and special-effect finishes from the Envirobase High Performance paint system, Vibrance Collection of custom finishes, Deltron refinish system and other PPG brands.

To learn more about automotive refinish products from PPG, visit the PPG display at the Goodguys PPG Nationals, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.