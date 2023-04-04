PPG Honors Wyoming Automotive as Platinum Distributor of the Year

PPG announced that it has honored Wyoming Automotive of Casper, Wyo., as its Automotive Refinish 2022 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The annual award recognizes distributors with exceptional service, loyalty, product knowledge and support as part of the PPG Platinum Distributor program.

Natalie Scott, PPG director, PPG Platinum Distributor program, Automotive Refinish, U.S. and Canada, presented the award to Wyoming Automotive owner Eric Robinson during PPG’s annual Platinum Distributor Celebration of Excellence awards ceremony last month.

“Platinum Distributor of the Year recipients exemplify what it means to deliver quality products and outstanding service to automotive refinish customers,” said Scott. “We selected Wyoming Automotive as this year’s honoree because it has a proven track record of superior customer service and deep technical product expertise. Congratulations to the Wyoming Automotive team for a job well done.”

Wyoming Automotive has served Casper and the surrounding area for more than 100 years. Today, Robinson and Ben Meyer own the business, which has been a refinish distributor since 1962. It became a PPG Platinum distributor in 1995 and a PPG Platinum Plus distributor in January 2005. Wyoming Automotive offers a full line of PPG automotive refinish and commercial coatings products.

“We are overwhelmed to be named 2022 Platinum Distributor of the Year and thank PPG for its ongoing support,” said Robinson. “The award is a testament to our team members who provide unwavering support to help our customers succeed and navigate ongoing industry challenges.”

The PPG Platinum Distributor program started as a loyalty and support initiative for PPG single-line distributors, aiming to provide outstanding performance, service and benefits to PPG automotive refinish customers. The program delivers competitive advantages to participants by aligning PPG’s technology, training and customer support with entrepreneurship, customer awareness, local market knowledge and the service capability of independent distributors.

To learn more about PPG automotive refinish and the PPG Platinum Distributor program, call (800) 647-6050 or visit ppgrefinish.com.