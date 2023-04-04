 PPG Honors Wyoming Automotive as Platinum Distributor of the Year

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

PPG Honors Wyoming Automotive as Platinum Distributor of the Year

The annual award recognizes distributors with exceptional service, loyalty, product knowledge and support as part of the PPG Platinum Distributor program.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

PPG announced that it has honored Wyoming Automotive of Casper, Wyo., as its Automotive Refinish 2022 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The annual award recognizes distributors with exceptional service, loyalty, product knowledge and support as part of the PPG Platinum Distributor program.

Related Articles

Natalie Scott, PPG director, PPG Platinum Distributor program, Automotive Refinish, U.S. and Canada, presented the award to Wyoming Automotive owner Eric Robinson during PPG’s annual Platinum Distributor Celebration of Excellence awards ceremony last month.

“Platinum Distributor of the Year recipients exemplify what it means to deliver quality products and outstanding service to automotive refinish customers,” said Scott. “We selected Wyoming Automotive as this year’s honoree because it has a proven track record of superior customer service and deep technical product expertise. Congratulations to the Wyoming Automotive team for a job well done.”

Wyoming Automotive has served Casper and the surrounding area for more than 100 years. Today, Robinson and Ben Meyer own the business, which has been a refinish distributor since 1962. It became a PPG Platinum distributor in 1995 and a PPG Platinum Plus distributor in January 2005. Wyoming Automotive offers a full line of PPG automotive refinish and commercial coatings products.

“We are overwhelmed to be named 2022 Platinum Distributor of the Year and thank PPG for its ongoing support,” said Robinson. “The award is a testament to our team members who provide unwavering support to help our customers succeed and navigate ongoing industry challenges.”

The PPG Platinum Distributor program started as a loyalty and support initiative for PPG single-line distributors, aiming to provide outstanding performance, service and benefits to PPG automotive refinish customers. The program delivers competitive advantages to participants by aligning PPG’s technology, training and customer support with entrepreneurship, customer awareness, local market knowledge and the service capability of independent distributors.

To learn more about PPG automotive refinish and the PPG Platinum Distributor program, call (800) 647-6050 or visit ppgrefinish.com.

You May Also Like

News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 27.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights Opens in Virginia

Derek Merriweather, manager of Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights, joins the growing auto glass family with 14 years of industry experience.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Charlotte Veteran

Crash Champions, NABC and GEICO donated a refurbished vehicle to Cyril Smith, a Charlotte, N.C., Army veteran. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of March 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of March 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DeVilbiss Promotes Payton Cozart to National Sales Manager

Cozart has over 11 years of experience in the finishing industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DeVilbiss Promotes Jacob Fortmeyer to Strategic Business Unit Director

Fortmeyer has spent the last four years as Carlisle Fluid Technologies’ product manager for the Fast-Set, Mix Meter Flow and BGK product lines.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CIECA Announces Webinar on CIECA Standards

The webinar, “Open API Development Best Practices and Lessons Learned”, will feature Darrel Miller, API architect at Microsoft.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
HD Repair Forum to Showcase OEMs and Insurers

The HD Repair Forum announced that it will once again be showcasing OEMs and insurers and their involvement in the heavy-duty collision industry at their conference April 18-19 in Forth Worth, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Ford, TechForce Foundation Announce $1M Scholarship

Ford Motor Company Fund is joining Ford dealers across four U.S. regions to provide a million dollars in scholarship funding to help students pursue careers as automotive technicians.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Rockwall Wins Customer Focus Award

Maaco Rockwall of Rockwall, Texas recently received the Excellence in Customer Focus award from the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers