 PPG Introduces New High Production Surfacer for Envirobase System
Products

PPG Introduces New High-Production Surfacer for Envirobase System

The primer surfacer requires only two to three minutes of flash time between coats and is ready to sand after one hour of air drying.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

PPG has announced the launch of PPG Envirobase ECP35 2.1 VOC High Production Surfacer for the U.S. and Canadian automotive refinish markets.

Developed for use with the PPG Envirobase High Performance waterborne system, the premium quality, high-build primer surfacer requires only two to three minutes of flash time between coats and is ready to sand after one hour of air drying. Force drying takes just 15 minutes.

“Our latest advanced primer surfacer offers a dry film build of 1.5-2.0 mils per coat, easy sandability and quick-dry efficiency — all of which contribute to excellent throughput performance and reduced cycle times,” said Nicole Sinclair, PPG brand manager, collision, automotive refinish. “Without question, ECP35 High Production Surfacer is ideal for today’s production-minded shops.”

Compatible with current PPG Envirobase reducers and undercoat hardeners, PPG Envirobase ECP35 2.1 VOC High Production Surfacer also offers an easy 4:1:1 mix ratio, built-in guide coat and excellent gloss holdout.

For more information, visit ppgrefinish.com or call (800) 647-6050.

