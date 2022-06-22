 PPG Introduces PPG DIGIMATCH Camera and PPG VisualizID Software
PPG Introduces PPG DIGIMATCH Camera and PPG VisualizID Software

Milwaukee Introduces Alternative Metal-Cutting Solution

Kent Automotive Introduces Tornador Black Detailing Tool

Presta Products Launches Apex Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes
PPG Introduces PPG DIGIMATCH Camera and PPG VisualizID Software

Products

PPG Introduces PPG DIGIMATCH Camera and PPG VisualizID Software

PPG has announced the introduction of PPG VisualizD advanced 3D visualization software and the PPG DigiMatch digital color camera for easier and faster color matching in body shops.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

PPG has announced the introduction of PPG VisualizD advanced 3D visualization software and the PPG DigiMatch digital color camera for easier and faster color matching in body shops. The advanced tools are the latest components of the PPG LINQ end-to-end digital solution for the global refinish industry.

With the PPG LINQ digital solution, refinish customers can streamline their repair process by using PPG’s cloud-based platform and its interconnected digital hardware, software and innovative services.

The PPG DigiMatch multi-angle digital color camera helps body shop employees match color easier and faster. It features an ergonomic design that is lightweight and can be used with one hand. The camera’s six imaging angles and six reflectance angles, provide color and texture information to help retrieve the correct formula matches quickly and efficiently.

PPG VisualizID software takes information from PPG DigiMatch or PPG’s other spectrophotometers to help users find the best color match from PPG’s extensive color portfolio. It is the first software of its kind in the industry, digitizing a process that used to involve trial and error and ultimately reducing waste.

“We know that body shop owners are looking to digital solutions to improve productivity, efficiency and sustainability,” said Chancey Hagerty, PPG global vice president, Automotive Refinish. “Developed and tested alongside customers, the PPG LINQ digital system helps meet these goals, allowing our customers to work more quickly and sustainably with features that provide optimized product consumption and waste reduction.”

The launch of PPG VisualizID software and the PPG DigiMatch camera follow the PPG MoonWalk system, which is the company’s award-winning, automated paint mixing system that launched in 2019. Additional components of the PPG LINQ system will be launched later this year.

“We are heavily invested in providing solutions that power the body shops of tomorrow on a global scale,” said Denise Lu, PPG marketing director, Automotive Refinish. “PPG VisualizID software and the PPG DigiMatch spectrophotometer will help increase efficiency and ultimately allow body shops to service more cars, faster and more sustainably.”

To learn more about the PPG LINQ digital solution, visit https://ppglinq.com.

