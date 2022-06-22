PPG Introduces PPG DIGIMATCH Camera and PPG VisualizID Software

PPG has announced the introduction of PPG VisualizD advanced 3D visualization software and the PPG DigiMatch digital color camera for easier and faster color matching in body shops. The advanced tools are the latest components of the PPG LINQ end-to-end digital solution for the global refinish industry.

Click Here to Read More

With the PPG LINQ digital solution, refinish customers can streamline their repair process by using PPG’s cloud-based platform and its interconnected digital hardware, software and innovative services.

The PPG DigiMatch multi-angle digital color camera helps body shop employees match color easier and faster. It features an ergonomic design that is lightweight and can be used with one hand. The camera’s six imaging angles and six reflectance angles, provide color and texture information to help retrieve the correct formula matches quickly and efficiently.

PPG VisualizID software takes information from PPG DigiMatch or PPG’s other spectrophotometers to help users find the best color match from PPG’s extensive color portfolio. It is the first software of its kind in the industry, digitizing a process that used to involve trial and error and ultimately reducing waste.