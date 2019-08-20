PPG Introduces Premium ECS8X A-Chromatic Sealers

PPG has announced the launch of its premium ECS8X A-Chromatic Sealers for the U.S. and Canadian markets. Featuring an advanced PPG resin technology, the new sealers have been engineered to provide an exceptional foundation for PPG’s popular Envirobase High Performance basecoat automotive refinish system.

The ECS8X A-Chromatic Sealers offer all the characteristics that produce an enhanced overall finish, appearance and gloss. The new sealers are available in three A-Chromatic shades: G1 white, G5 gray and G7 dark gray, which can easily be blended into shades G3 and G6. In addition, ECS8X A-Chromatic Sealers provide exceptional leveling and blend edge characteristics – the best available today – producing a smoother finish for the basecoat layer.

“Collision centers using the ECS8X A-Chromatic Sealers will experience a noticeable enhancement in Envirobase High Performance results,” said Tim Jones, PPG manager, collision segment, automotive refinish. “These easy-to-use sealers have been specifically formulated to blend into our five A-Chromatic gray shades, and to deliver a smooth surface that allows an invisible repair with minimal effort. This launch is the debut of an innovative product that, I believe, PPG customers will appreciate.”

ECS8X A-Chromatic Sealers are ready to topcoat in just 15 minutes and can be applied over unsanded OEM e-coats, sanded original finishes and/or properly prepared and treated bare steel, aluminum, fiberglass and plastic. The sealers generate a level surface with minimal texture in the blend edge, which allows the Envirobase High Performance basecoat to lay flatter than previously. This results in a smooth transition from sealer coverage to original color foundation and the look of an invisible repair. The improved foundation, coupled with the appropriate gray shade undercoat, will achieve an invisible repair with less basecoat material and maximize hold-out and final appearance.

With their dynamic performance characteristics, the ECS8X A-Chromatic Sealers will replace the ECS2X and ECS6X sealers. The new sealers can be used with ECRXX reducers in all markets and are compatible with Deltron DBC 2000 and Global Refinish System reducers in National Rule areas.

For more information about ECS8X A-Chromatic Sealers and other automotive refinish products from PPG, visit www.ppgrefinish.com or call (800) 647-6050.