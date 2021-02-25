PPG Introduces Premium Iso-Free Primer Surfacer and Catalyst

PPG has announced the launch of its premium NCP450 Iso-Free Primer Surfacer and NCX455 Iso-Free Catalyst for the U.S. market. Both products are specifically formulated without isocyanates.

Featuring advanced PPG technology, the new primer surfacer has been engineered to provide an exceptional foundation for PPG’s popular Deltron basecoat automotive refinish system.

Ideal for small repairs, NCP450 Iso-Free Primer Surfacer provides excellent bare metal adhesion and corrosion protection without the need of an etch primer or other metal treatment. The product is easy to apply, wets up nicely and lays down smooth. It can be applied with a roller or spray gun. NCP450 must be mixed with NCX455 Iso-Free Catalyst prior to application.

“Collision centers using the NCP450 Iso-Free Primer will experience a noticeable enhancement in results,” said Pete Ragone, PPG manager, collision segment, automotive refinish. “This easy-to-use primer surfacer has been formulated to build quickly, sand easily and provide excellent color holdout, providing an invisible repair with minimal effort. This launch is the debut of an excellent product that PPG customers will appreciate.”

NCP450 primer surfacer can be applied over properly prepared and sanded OEM finishes, bare steel, galvanized steel, aluminum and gel-coated fiberglass. This new primer surfacer is flexible enough for use inside or outside the booth. However, using the product in an air-dry process helps save collision repair shops time and energy.



For more information on NCP450 and NCX455, visit the PPG Refinish website or call (800) 647-6050.