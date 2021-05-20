PPG Introduces Waterborne Low-Gloss Clearcoat System

PPG has announced the launch of its 2.1 Low VOC Matte and Semi-Gloss Clearcoats for use with the Envirobase High Performance basecoat system in the U.S. and Canada. Comprised of two premium-quality 2K acrylic urethane clears, the system can reproduce a range of gloss levels – making it ideal for performing refinish repairs on low-gloss finishes offered on such vehicles as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Fiat and Lamborghini.

“Our new system specifically addresses the collision center’s need to perform accurate, small or large refinish repairs of low-gloss finishes with our waterborne basecoat system,” said Nicole Sinclair, PPG brand manager, collision, automotive refinish. “Users will appreciate the smooth, exceptionally durable finish this low-gloss clearcoat system offers.”

EC5515 Low VOC Matte Clear and EC5517 Low VOC Semi-Gloss Clear offer the versatility of being used alone or mixed together to more precisely reproduce the OE finish, especially when adjustments are needed to match a range of gloss levels. Mixing formulas are available before topcoating in five gloss levels: Flat, Matte, Eggshell, Satin and Semi-Gloss.

Easy to prep and apply, the system features a simple 3:1:1 mix ratio and requires no flexibilizer for plastic substrates.

For more information about the PPG Low VOC Matte Clear and Semi-Gloss Clear system and other automotive refinish products from PPG, visit ppgrefinish.com or call (800) 647-6050.