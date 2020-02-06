Connect with us

PPG Launches DPS7500 V-Prime High Production Primer Surfacer

The new primer surfacer is designed to address spot and panel repairs in high-production collision centers.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

PPG has introduced its advanced DPS7500 V-Prime High Production Primer Surfacer. The new primer surfacer is part of PPG’s Deltron line of refinish products and is designed to address spot and panel repairs in high-production collision centers.

DPS7500 features an array of desirable primer surfacer qualities: outstanding film build, fast dry times, long pot life and excellent resistance to film shrinkage. In addition, because the primer surfacer dries glossy, it has a useful built-in guide coat. DPS7500 can be applied over a wide range of properly prepared substrates including fiber glass, bare steel, galvanized steel, aluminum as well as other PPG primers and surfacers.

“We’re very pleased to offer DPS7500 to our automotive refinish customers,” said Pete Ragone, PPG product manager, USCA. “This versatile primer surfacer is suitable for a wide range of day-to-day repairs. Its fast dry times make it a perfect addition to a production-minded collision center’s range of refinish options. For shops concerned with doing premium-level work efficiently, DPS7500 is a smart choice.”

DPS7500 is the newest addition to the Deltron brand lineup and compatible with numerous PPG products – solvent and water-based. It is available across North America through the network of PPG distributors.

For more information about DPS7500 V-Prime High Production Primer Surfacer and other PPG automotive refinish products, call (800) 647-6050 or visit ppgrefinish.com.

