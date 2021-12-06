 PPG Launches PPG DELTRON NXT Refinish System
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

PPG Launches PPG Deltron NXT Refinish System

on

Milwaukee Expands N95 Respirator Line

on

Rotary Announces New R1090 Pro 3D Alignment System

on

Kent Introduces Quick Seal MSP Seam Sealers
Advertisement
U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management Course (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl interviews Mike Gunnells on the PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management course.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne's Garage (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros talk with Dawn Byrne, owner of Byrne's Garage, which has been serving Southern Indiana since 1973. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

MORE POST

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

  • Apr 13, 2021

Does Your Collision Repair Business

Trending Now

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families

Associations: First Episode of ASA Podcast Released

News: TechForce Foundation Announces 2021 Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner

People: Olivia Peterson: From CREF Scholarship Recipient to Gerber Apprentice

Current Issues

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

PPG Launches PPG Deltron NXT Refinish System

Major features incorporated in the system include more than 30 new toners that comprise the latest liquid pearls and effects pigments as well as new black toners.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

PPG announced the launch of the PPG Deltron NXT refinish system, representing a major upgrade to the current PPG Deltron DBC solventborne product line.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Major features incorporated in the PPG Deltron NXT system include more than 30 new toners that comprise the latest liquid pearls and effects pigments as well as new black toners.

“We chose these advanced toners to keep pace with and provide excellent color matching for today’s most complex OEM vehicle colors,” said Pete Ragone, solventborne brand marketing manager, automotive refinish, PPG. “In addition, we’ve tapped our global technology resources to add new premium clearcoat options that are especially designed to meet performance requirements of the high-production collision center.”

The PPG Deltron NXT system also includes a new range of reducers to broaden the application window for users, as well as new tools to assist painters in the proper use of the system.

Advertisement

“The enhancements we’ve incorporated into the PPG Deltron NXT system reflect our ongoing commitment to provide superior performance and color-matching excellence for those collision centers that prefer a premium-quality, solvent-based refinish system,” said Tom Maziarz, vice president, automotive refinish, Americas, PPG. “Given this significant evolution of our iconic brand, customers will soon notice new PPG Deltron NXT branding and label designs to better reflect a modern, premium and high-tech system.”

The launch of the PPG Deltron NXT system will begin in January 2022 as a phased rollout to collision repair shops in the U.S. The rollout will continue to expand in this market during the second quarter of 2022.

Advertisement

To learn more about the PPG Deltron NXT system, visit PPGDeltronNXT.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: AkzoNobel Launches New Wanda Waterborne Basecoat System

Products: Hunter Engineering Introduces Collision Alignment System

Products: 3M Introduces Cubitron II Net Abrasives

Products: BendPak Introduces LITESTIX Hands-Free Light

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business