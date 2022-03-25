 PPG Names ColorVision 2021 Platinum Distributor of the Year
News

PPG Names ColorVision 2021 Platinum Distributor of the Year

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

PPG announced that it has named ColorVision of Springfield, Mo., its Automotive Refinish 2021 Platinum Distributor of the Year.

(Left to right) Tom Maziarz, PPG vice president, Automotive Refinish, Americas; Chris Dewes, former PPG director, PPG Platinum Distributor programs; Christopher Wegley, ColorVision operations director; Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and CEO; Connor Allen, ColorVision general manager; Kathy Allen, ColorVision owner; Gary Allen, ColorVision president; Jay Elliott, ColorVision sales director; Natalie Scott, PPG director, PPG Platinum Distributor programs; and Chancey Hagerty, PPG vice president, global Automotive Refinish.

The annual award recognizes the distributor that demonstrates outstanding performance, extensive knowledge of PPG products and an unwavering commitment to serve and support its customers — key qualities that are fundamental to the PPG Platinum Distributor program.

Natalie Scott, PPG director, PPG Platinum Distributor program, Automotive Refinish, U.S. and Canada, presented the award to ColorVision’s leadership team during PPG’s annual Platinum Distributor Celebration of Excellence awards ceremony in February 2022. Gary and Kathy Allen, co-owners of ColorVision, accepted the honor on behalf of the company.

“Platinum Distributor of the Year is our most prestigious Automotive Refinish customer award as it recognizes deep knowledge, mutually valued partnership and shared success,” said Scott. “ColorVision was selected due to its outstanding year-over-year growth spanning a five-year period. It was an honor to present the trophy to a company that fully embraces and uses all the resources available through the PPG Platinum Distributor program.”

Added Gary Allen, “Without question, this award is a tribute to our team. The past two years have been quite a challenge, but the knowledge, experience and resiliency of our people combined with our trusted relationship with PPG positioned us to continue delivering for our customers in a challenging marketplace.”

Founded in 1987, ColorVision has been a member of the PPG Platinum Distributor program for more than 25 years. Specializing solely in collision and commercial paint, body and equipment, the company maintains 11 branch locations across five states. The key to the company’s success lies in its commitment to provide each customer with top-quality products backed by an unmatched level of service and support.

The PPG Platinum Distributor program began as a loyalty and support initiative for PPG single-line distributors, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and benefits for PPG’s Automotive Refinish customers. The program delivers competitive advantages to participants by aligning PPG technology, training and customer support with the entrepreneurship, customer awareness, local market knowledge and service capability of independent distributors.

To learn more about PPG’s Automotive Refinish business and the PPG Platinum Distributor program, call (800) 647-6050 or visit ppgrefinish.com.

