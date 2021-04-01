PPG Names Ideal Distributors Platinum Distributor of the Year

PPG announced they have honored Ideal Distributors of St. George, Utah, as their automotive refinish 2020 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The annual award recognizes the distributor that demonstrates outstanding performance, loyalty, product knowledge, customer service and support.

Chris Dewes, PPG director, platinum distribution programs, automotive refinish, U.S. and Canada, recently met virtually with members of Ideal Distributor’s leadership team to present the award. Ray Odette, owner and president of Ideal Distributors, accepted the honor on behalf of the company.

“Receiving the PPG Platinum Distributor of the Year award is a major accomplishment, and it’s truly an honor to present the trophy to such a deserving company,” said Dewes. “For nearly 25 years, Ideal Distributors has demonstrated the key qualities that exemplify the spirit of the PPG Platinum Distributor program – exceptional performance, extensive knowledge of PPG products and an unwavering commitment to serve and support its customers.”

Added Odette, “We are greatly honored and humbled to receive this monumental award. This takes on special significance considering the uncertain and unpredictable business climate of 2020. We are an independent, family-owned business that places great value on building customer relationships. For a longtime partner like PPG to recognize us in this capacity is very gratifying.”

Ideal Distributors opened in 1974 and has been a member of the PPG Platinum Distributor program since 1996. With branch locations in St. George, Utah, Cedar City, Utah, and Denver, Colo., the locally owned and operated company specializes in automotive paint and supplies. The company’s success can be attributed to a business model that focuses on providing customers with industry-leading products and the highest possible level of service and technical support.