AirPro Diagnostics: PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter
AirPro Diagnostics
PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter
Jason Stahl and Darin Poston discuss PPG’s new OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter for plastic repair.
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl and PPG Product Marketing Support Specialist Darin Poston discuss PPG’s new OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter, an adhesion promoter that is pigmented so you can skip the sealer step in the process of repairing a brand-new, raw piece of plastic.