PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

Keeping Up with Vehicle Technology

Why it's important to keep with vehicle technology and training.

AirPro Diagnostics

PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Jason Stahl and Darin Poston discuss PPG’s new OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter for plastic repair.
BodyShop Business Editor Jason Stahl and PPG Product Marketing Support Specialist Darin Poston discuss PPG’s new OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter, an adhesion promoter that is pigmented so you can skip the sealer step in the process of repairing a brand-new, raw piece of plastic.

Click Here to Read More
