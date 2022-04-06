 PPG Renews Tasca Racing Sponsorship for 2022 Season
BodyShop Business

on

PPG Renews Tasca Racing Sponsorship for 2022 Season

on

Crash Champions Continues West Coast Expansion

on

Classic Collision Grows in Texas

on

CCC Releases Latest Trends Report
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  Jan 17, 2022

It's 2022 — Is the

  Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

News

PPG Renews Tasca Racing Sponsorship for 2022 Season

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

PPG has announced its renewed sponsorship of the Tasca Racing team for the 2022 National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) season.

Click Here to Read More
Tasca Racing’s Ford Shelby Mustang Nitro Funny Car

Bob Tasca III, president and driver of Tasca Racing, will compete in 22 events across the U.S. in this year’s NHRA Nitro Funny Car division. The team’s Ford Shelby Mustang Nitro Funny Car will display PPG’s colorful livery in the races at the New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., and the Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, Pa.

“We are excited to be sponsoring Tasca Racing for another season,” said Bill Shaw, PPG director, strategic sales, Automotive Refinish. “Our longtime partnership brings two industries together, creating a strong collaboration between our companies. We look forward to continuing our support and sponsorship of Tasca Racing.”

The 11,000-horsepower engine of Tasca Racing’s Mustang can reach 325 miles per hour in seconds, and the car features a high-performance paint design. In his career, Tasca has won 11 national events and earned two divisional victories. He continues to be a top contender and competitor in his division by picking up wins in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Ga., and Pomona, Calif., in 2021.

“We are thrilled to have PPG renew its commitment for the 2022 season,” said Tasca. “Since day one, there have only been two logos on my race cars — Ford and PPG. PPG supports our racing program and supplies paint to seven Tasca body shops across the country, playing a key partnership role in the growth of our collision centers over the years.”

For more than 25 years, PPG and Tasca have built a strong partnership. The Tasca Automotive Group operates multiple car dealerships, collision centers and service centers that use PPG products. The PPG Envirobase High Performance system remains the brand of choice in the company’s collision centers.

To learn more about PPG automotive refinish products, visit ppgrefinish.com or call (800) 647-6050.

