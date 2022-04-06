PPG Renews Tasca Racing Sponsorship for 2022 Season

PPG has announced its renewed sponsorship of the Tasca Racing team for the 2022 National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) season.

Tasca Racing’s Ford Shelby Mustang Nitro Funny Car Bob Tasca III, president and driver of Tasca Racing, will compete in 22 events across the U.S. in this year’s NHRA Nitro Funny Car division. The team’s Ford Shelby Mustang Nitro Funny Car will display PPG’s colorful livery in the races at the New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., and the Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, Pa. “We are excited to be sponsoring Tasca Racing for another season,” said Bill Shaw, PPG director, strategic sales, Automotive Refinish. “Our longtime partnership brings two industries together, creating a strong collaboration between our companies. We look forward to continuing our support and sponsorship of Tasca Racing.”

The 11,000-horsepower engine of Tasca Racing’s Mustang can reach 325 miles per hour in seconds, and the car features a high-performance paint design. In his career, Tasca has won 11 national events and earned two divisional victories. He continues to be a top contender and competitor in his division by picking up wins in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Ga., and Pomona, Calif., in 2021. “We are thrilled to have PPG renew its commitment for the 2022 season,” said Tasca. “Since day one, there have only been two logos on my race cars — Ford and PPG. PPG supports our racing program and supplies paint to seven Tasca body shops across the country, playing a key partnership role in the growth of our collision centers over the years.”

