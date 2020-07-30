Connect with us

News

PPG Supports Speedway Children’s Charities with Fireworks Display

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

In support of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), PPG sponsored a pre-holiday fireworks display on July 1 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The fundraising event, part of the SCC’s Summer Drive-in Series, was a complete sellout as 1,000 cars, vans and pickups filled the track’s infield. A clear night sky and an almost full moon made the fireworks stand out. The evening also featured the cult-classic movie “The Goonies” projected onto the speedway’s huge 16,000-square-foot HDTV screen. Event proceeds were directed to SCC’s Charlotte, N.C., chapter.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In addition to sponsoring the dazzling pyrotechnics, PPG was pleased to donate 300 event tickets to local frontline healthcare workers at Atrium Health in Charlotte and the surrounding area. And while the fireworks display was a first-time event for SCC, PPG has been sponsoring Charlotte chapter activities, including golf tournaments and an annual gala since 2009.

“PPG has a long and rewarding history with SCC,” said Bryan Robinson, director of client development, automotive refinish, PPG. “We’re proud that we can help with the organization’s fundraising efforts, and we were especially pleased with the large turnout for this debut event. Everyone adhered to social distancing protocols and had a terrific evening. What a great way to start the long holiday weekend.”

Added SCC Charlotte Chapter Director Kelly Watts, “Speedway Children’s Charities was thrilled to have PPG as our fireworks sponsor for our inaugural drive-In movie event. It was wonderful to provide a night of family fun to the community during Fourth of July week. Strong relationships and support from partners like PPG allow us to continue our mission to help children in need, especially during these challenging times with the pandemic. Thank you for caring, PPG!”

“Atrium Health Cabarrus teammates and their families enjoyed this special night out courtesy of PPG and Speedway Children’s Charities,” said Chris Bowe, senior vice president, market president at Atrium Health Cabarrus. “It was a nice family-friendly, socially distant option for some of our teammates who have been working tirelessly during the pandemic.”

Advertisement

For more information about PPG automotive refinish products, visit ppgrefinish.com or call (800) 647-6050.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: SCRS BOT Live Demos Begin Wednesday, July 29

News: Average Age of Cars, Light Trucks Approaches 12 Years

News: CIECA to Hold Webinar on OE Certification

News: Symach Discusses COVID-19 with Australian Collision Repairer

Advertisement

on

PPG Supports Speedway Children’s Charities with Fireworks Display

on

CIF Elects Dan Risley of CCC as New Trustee

on

FinishMaster Seeks Public Vote for Hood Master Challenge

on

RDA to Host Webinar on Disruptions in the Collision Industry
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: PPG Supports Speedway Children’s Charities with Fireworks Display

News: CIF Elects Dan Risley of CCC as New Trustee

News: FinishMaster Seeks Public Vote for Hood Master Challenge

Video: VIDEO: Scanning & Recalibration at DCR Systems

News: RDA to Host Webinar on Disruptions in the Collision Industry
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ford Motor Co.

Ford Motor Co.
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect