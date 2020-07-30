PPG Supports Speedway Children’s Charities with Fireworks Display

In support of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC), PPG sponsored a pre-holiday fireworks display on July 1 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The fundraising event, part of the SCC’s Summer Drive-in Series, was a complete sellout as 1,000 cars, vans and pickups filled the track’s infield. A clear night sky and an almost full moon made the fireworks stand out. The evening also featured the cult-classic movie “The Goonies” projected onto the speedway’s huge 16,000-square-foot HDTV screen. Event proceeds were directed to SCC’s Charlotte, N.C., chapter.

In addition to sponsoring the dazzling pyrotechnics, PPG was pleased to donate 300 event tickets to local frontline healthcare workers at Atrium Health in Charlotte and the surrounding area. And while the fireworks display was a first-time event for SCC, PPG has been sponsoring Charlotte chapter activities, including golf tournaments and an annual gala since 2009.

“PPG has a long and rewarding history with SCC,” said Bryan Robinson, director of client development, automotive refinish, PPG. “We’re proud that we can help with the organization’s fundraising efforts, and we were especially pleased with the large turnout for this debut event. Everyone adhered to social distancing protocols and had a terrific evening. What a great way to start the long holiday weekend.”

Added SCC Charlotte Chapter Director Kelly Watts, “Speedway Children’s Charities was thrilled to have PPG as our fireworks sponsor for our inaugural drive-In movie event. It was wonderful to provide a night of family fun to the community during Fourth of July week. Strong relationships and support from partners like PPG allow us to continue our mission to help children in need, especially during these challenging times with the pandemic. Thank you for caring, PPG!”

“Atrium Health Cabarrus teammates and their families enjoyed this special night out courtesy of PPG and Speedway Children’s Charities,” said Chris Bowe, senior vice president, market president at Atrium Health Cabarrus. “It was a nice family-friendly, socially distant option for some of our teammates who have been working tirelessly during the pandemic.”