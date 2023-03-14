 PPG, Tasca Racing Announce 2023 Sponsorship

New paint scheme unveiled for PPG Ford Shelby Mustang Nitro Funny Car.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

PPG announced that it has extended its sponsorship of the Tasca Racing team for the 2023 National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) season. PPG also unveiled a new look for the PPG Ford Shelby Mustang Nitro Funny Car that will be driven by the Tasca Racing team.

The paint scheme, designed to match PPG’s IndyCar livery, took seven people, 350 hours and 14 days to complete. It was revealed today at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla. Featuring bright, bold colors and a high-gloss finish, the car will be a standout on the track not only at Gainesville when it premieres, but also at the NHRA New England Nationals, Thunder Valley Nationals and NHRA Nevada Nationals.

Led by Bob Tasca III, team president and driver, Tasca Racing is running a full schedule in this year’s NHRA Nitro Funny Car division. The team’s 11,000-horsepower Nitro Funny Car will display the PPG logo in every race this year.

“We are excited to be sponsoring Tasca Racing for another season,” said Bill Shaw, PPG director, strategic sales, Automotive Refinish. “Our long-time partnership brings two great brands together, creating a strong collaboration between our companies. We’re looking forward to another great season and wish Bob and the rest of the Tasca Racing team good luck this year.”

Added Tasca, “We are thrilled to have PPG renew its commitment for the 2023 season. Since day one, there have only been two logos on my race cars — Ford and PPG. PPG supports our racing program and supplies paint to seven Tasca body shops across the country, playing a key partnership role in the growth of our collision centers over the years.”

For more than 25 years, PPG and Tasca have built a strong partnership. The Tasca Automotive Group operates multiple car dealerships, collision centers and service centers that use PPG products. The PPG Envirobase High Performance paint system is the brand of choice in the company’s collision centers.

NORTHEAST Show Expected to Break Records This Weekend

The AASP/NJ announced that the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show is set to break records this weekend as thousands of automotive professionals make their way to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that its flagship event, the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show, is set to break records this weekend as thousands of automotive professionals make their way to the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

“NORTHEAST is the only place to be this weekend,” said Jerry McNee, president of the AASP/NJ. “I’ve been interacting with folks all throughout the industry, and just about everyone who’s anyone will be making their way to the Meadowlands this weekend — the only place east of the Mississippi where you can get national-level education and see the best of the best in equipment and tools up close.”

